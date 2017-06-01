Ayade visits Akim Police Station, angry over destruction

By Emma Una

CALABAR— Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, yesterday, visited the Akim Police Station in Calabar, which was set ablaze by Naval men on Tuesday night during a squabble with policemen.

Ayade, who went in the company of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Hafiz Inuwa and the Commander NNS Victory, Commander Salihu Jubrin, said that the altercation between junior officers of the Navy and Police should not have degenerated to the loss of lives and called for immediate cessation to further violence.

He said that acting President Yemi Osinbajo was expected in the state today and he would not tolerate any form of insecurity and called on the forces to work together to make the visit peaceful.

“I just met with all the Service Commanders at a Security Council meeting on the incident that happened on Tuesday to emphasise the need for cessation to hostilities and for all the security agencies to work together to protect the citizenry which is their primary role. They must ensure that the whole area is calm after the unfortunate incident that arose from a misunderstanding between the officers, one from the Police Force and the other, a Naval officer.

“The unfortunate incident arose from an issue at a traffic light spot, at the stadium, off IBB Road where a police officer was trying to control traffic, resulting in a misunderstanding between him and a team of young naval officers who were at that check point, leading to a fight.”

The governor who regretted the incident promised to take full responsibility for all the associated damages on both sides, as he urged officers and men operating in the state to see themselves as partners in progress at all times.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Victory ship, Commodore Salihu Jubril, said that the Navy authorities were saddened by the development and assured that those responsible for the violence would be fished out and dealt with.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz, who also confirmed the incident, said: “Though two of my men lost their lives, we are glad to announce to the populace that Calabar and the entire state remains calm and our status as the safest state remains without a doubt.”

He said that all the Service Commanders in the state were one and active partners in progress, particularly on issues of security and protection of lives and property of the citizenry and called for understanding of the junior officers and the rank and file

“In life, you cannot rule out such misunderstanding from time to time but we are more determined and ready to move above board in discharging our constitutional responsibilities.”

He assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated and the offenders sanctioned.

