AY’s wife warns Freda Francis to leave her husband, shares screenshot of explicit chat

Wife of comedia Ayo Makun, Mabel, has warned the CEO of Oasis Med Spa, Freda Francis, to stay away from her family. Yesterday, Freda held a push party with close friends and family in attendance. AY attended the event shared a photo of himself and Francis. Mabel re-posted the photo on Instagram and she captioned […]

AY’s wife warns Freda Francis to leave her husband, shares screenshot of explicit chat

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

