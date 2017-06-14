Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

B-T-S PHOTOS: Popcaan’s “My Story” Featuring Davido

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

OBO and FALL singer, Davido, is currently in Jamaica to shoot visuals to his major collaboration with Jamaican deejay, singer and songwriter, Popcaan. Both acts who are currently in Jamaica have released behind the scene photos (B-T-S) of the shoot. This comes a few days after both Davido and Olamide featured on visuals to Wale’s hit tune […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.