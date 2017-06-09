Baba Suwe very ill – Yomi Fabiyi raises alarm
Actor Yomi Fabiyi has raised the alarm over the health of veteran Yoruba actor, Baba Suwe, urging Nigerians to remember him in their prayers. He said the veteran actor is still traumatised over the the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) incident where he was detained after he was accused of injecting drugs. Fabiyi said […]
