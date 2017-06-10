Babalade: Eagles Must Beat Bafana To Shut Boastful Baxter Up

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, is looking forward to Nigeria's 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against the Bafana Bafana at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo today, and wants the Eagles to win to keep the South Africa coach Stauart Baxter quiet, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria have never lost in a competitive game against the South Africans, and are keen to avoid missing out on a third Africa Cup of Nations after failing to qualify for the 2015 and 2017 Finals in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

Ajibade while speaking with Completesportsnigeria.com insists Gernot Rohr must guide the three time African champions to victory and humble his boastful opposite, Baxter, who claims to have worked out a winning formula to defeat Nigeria.

"This match against South Africa is tricky. The Eagles are facing a bunch of players who want to impress their new coach," Babalade tells Completesportsnigeria.com on Friday.

"Stauart Baxter has been talking tough in the media, that he knows the Nigerian team very well and how best to win on Saturday.

"Anything short of win is bad. We must start the Nations Cup qualification on a good note. The players have impressed us in recent times and must continue that way.

"We just have to win and win well to shut the mouth of the South African coach. That guy 'too talk sef'. I really hope our boys raise their games against Bafana. i want to hear or read Baxter's response to his team's defeat after his boasts," the onetime Shooting Stars of Ibadan defender fondly called 'Kunde' in his playing days states.

The post Babalade: Eagles Must Beat Bafana To Shut Boastful Baxter Up appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

