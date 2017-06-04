Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Babalola says experience gave him 6th CBN Tennis Championships title – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Babalola says experience gave him 6th CBN Tennis Championships title
The Eagle Online
Blessing Samuel and Christie Agugbom claimed the women's doubles, while in the wheelchair men's singles, Adewale Alex won and Kafayat Omisore clinched the women's singles title. Top seed, Abdulmumuni Babalola, has said that experience and …
Babalola, Adegoke Rule at CBN TennisTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.