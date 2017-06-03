Babcock University Postgraduate Education Gets 71 Doctoral Graduands.

Babcock University gets 71 doctoral graduands in postgraduate education. Babcock University Thursday scored another milestone in postgraduate education with the robbing of 71 doctoral graduands. A breakdown showed that Business Administration, Information Resources Management and Mass Communication departments led the pack with 15 doctoral graduands each, followed by Political Science, 12; Computer Science, six; Marketing, …

The post Babcock University Postgraduate Education Gets 71 Doctoral Graduands. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

