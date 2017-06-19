Baboon escapes Wildlife Park in Jos, injures security man

A baboon at the Wildlife Park Jos, Plateau State, has escaped and injured a security man at the gate. A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday. According to our source, there has been insufficient food for the animals in recent times. Efforts to reach management of the …

The post Baboon escapes Wildlife Park in Jos, injures security man appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

