Baby factories no longer tolerated in Enugu – Ugwuanyi‎

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has declared that henceforth, baby factories and those behind the ignoble, illicit business would not be tolerated in the state. The governor spoke when the director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons(NAPTIP), Julie Okah-Donli, commended him for his convincing resolve to support the agency’s […]

