Baby Factory ‘Pastor’ Who Rapes, Impregnate Girls and Sell Their Babies Arrested in Abia

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Abia state police command has arrested a ‘Pastor’ who operates a baby factory in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Abia, Adeleye in a statement released on Monday said a storey building located at Faulks Road Aba, which doubles as a Church and Medical centre was converted to Baby Factory.

According to him, a team of Policemen attached to Ariaria Division led by the DPO stormed the

