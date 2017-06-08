Pages Navigation Menu

Baby goes missing after mother ‘borrowed’ him to neighbour

A 25-year-old South African mother is presently heartbroken and shattered as her 9month old baby has been missing for five days. Abongile Nojahi, the unemployed mother claims she had let her 17-year-old neighbour, Zanele Mchunu “borrow” her son on Saturday and since then she hasn’t set her eyes on her child nor the neighbour whose […]

