Bad leadership, disrespect hampering national development – Don

Professor of Mass Communication, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Nnayelugo Okoro has identified leadership and lack of respect for core values in the country as bane to national development. Professor Okoro, who is also the chairman, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nsukka LGA of Enugu State, pointed out that secession was not the solution to Nigeria’s problem, adding that […]

