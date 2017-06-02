Badoo Boys wipe out Ikorodu family, take out pregnant woman’s unborn baby

By Evelyn Usman & Joseph Undu

LAGOS—Again, Badoo Boys struck in Ikorodu area of Lagos, killing a man, his pregnant wife and two children. One of the children, suspected to have been raped, was still lying unconscious in the hospital at 6p.m., yesterday.

Vanguard gathered that four members of the gang stormed Mr. Israel Olusanya’s home at Itamaga, Radio Area of Erunwen at 1a.m., on Tuesday, in a black SUV. 46-year-old Olusanya was a farmer, while his wife was a teacher.

The assailants gained entry into the apartment through a window, smashed the Olusanya’s heads with a grinding stone, ripped the pregnant woman’s womb open and removed the foetus.

A resident, who claimed to have seen them leaving the building, disclosed that the killers wore hoods.

When Vanguard visited the bungalow, erected close to a canal, a relative of the deceased, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, described his brother’s death as unfortunate, adding “my brother, his pregnant wife, Oriyomi, and two children—Wale, 10, and Semilore, five—died.

“We found the first daughter unconscious and naked, with a black cloth tied round her head. She is still in the hospital as I speak. They used grinding stones on them and nothing was removed from the house to indicate they were robbers.”

Another resident, Olagunsoye Oribami, said: “What happens in a community where constituted authorities cannot provide security? What could his pregnant wife have done to warrant such ill-treatment?

“His two children killed with a mortar. It is so sad to see that Baddo gang has not been neutralised. What is the function of police in Ikorodu, when they cannot give us peace of mind?”

The remains of Olusanyo, who hailed from Ikorodu, was buried in his compound yesterday, while those of his wife and two children will be buried today.

Describing the family as a peace-loving, a resident revealed that 40 persons have been killed by Badoo Boys so far , calling on security operatives to step up, with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

Some of them accused some traditional rulers in the area of sponsoring the group.

The post Badoo Boys wipe out Ikorodu family, take out pregnant woman’s unborn baby appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

