Bafana Coach Set To Play Midfielder Mobara In Defence Vs Super Eagles

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Bafana Bafana coach Stauart Baxter on Monday revealed that Orlando Pirates midfielder Abubaker Mobara will be deployed at the right-back position in Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

"I like Mobara as a player. I tried to sign him at one stage. I like him as a defender. I think in the PSL he can equip himself well in midfield," Baxter said during a press conference on Monday amid an injury crisis for the South Africa squad.

"My spin on it is if he is going to be competing for a place, he has a better chance possibly as a full-back and in an emergency at centre back.

"I saw him play against Brazil in the Olympics and he played well against Neymar. His one-versus-one defending was excellent.

"His calmness on the ball when he got into the opponent's half was also good, so I see him competing for a place there."

Mobara made 26 appearances in all competitions for his club in the concluded season, scoring two goals in the Nedbank Cup.

