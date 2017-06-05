Bafana Lose Key Midfielder Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash

South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Hlompho Kekana has been ruled out of Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo due to injury, Bafana Bafana's verified twitter handle announced on Monday.

"Tiyani Mabunda has replaced injured Hlompho Kekana in Bafana Bafana squad," the South Africa national team stated.

FC Twente's Kamohelo Mokotjo was also withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad to face the Super Eagles after sustaining an injury and was replaced by Lebogang Phiri who recently signed for French Ligue 1 club Guingamp.

Kekana was captain of Mamelodi Sundowns when they won the CAF Champions League for the first time in 2016.

The post Bafana Lose Key Midfielder Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

