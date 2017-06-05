Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bafana Lose Key Midfielder Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in South Africa, Sports | 0 comments

 

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Hlompho Kekana has been ruled out of Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo due to injury, Bafana Bafana's verified twitter handle announced on Monday.

"Tiyani Mabunda has replaced injured Hlompho Kekana in Bafana Bafana squad," the South Africa national team stated.

FC Twente's Kamohelo Mokotjo was also withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad to face the Super Eagles after sustaining an injury and was replaced by Lebogang Phiri who recently signed for French Ligue 1 club Guingamp.

Kekana was captain of Mamelodi Sundowns when they won the CAF Champions League for the first time in 2016.

The post Bafana Lose Key Midfielder Ahead Of Super Eagles Clash appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.