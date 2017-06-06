Bafana Star Phiri: We Can Beat Super Eagles With Their Big Stars

By George Ohiokhara:

Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Phiri has expressed optimism that his side can defeat the Super Eagles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on Saturday.

Phiri, who plays for French club Guingamp, is aware of Nigeria's big name stars but is not fazed.

"We have to work hard to ensure we get these qualification games off to a perfect start," Phiri told SAFA.net.

"They have big guns in Ahmed Musa, Victor Moses and all these good players who are solid, but we also have great players.

" I am confident, especially about all the players who have been picked.

"They are a tough opposition especially in Nigeria, but with the confidence the players have in this squad, and the experience that we have, we should utilise every opportunity that we have going into the game.

"It’s going to be a very tough game and a tough travel as well, but it’s all mental and if we get that one right then everybody will be prepared to play the game and bring out the best performance ever.

"We have to fight for our country, the badge and come out tops."

