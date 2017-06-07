Bafana Star Zungu: We Have Quality, Team Work To Beat Eagles

By James Agberebi:

South Africa and Vitória Guimarães of Portugal midfielder Bongani Zungu is confident Bafana Bafana have enough quality players to beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo on Saturday.

South Africa's last visit to Uyo was in 2014 when they held the Super Eagles to a 2-2 draw, hence denying the late Stephen Keshi-led team the opportunity to defend their AFCON title at the 2015 edition in Equatorial Guinea.

"Fooball is about competition, we have the quality in the team and I believe we stand a good chance to beat them because they haven’t been having a good run in recent times," Zungu, who last played for Bafana Bafana in 2015 before being recalled by Stuart Baxter for the Nigeria clash, told SAFA.net.

"Yes they have individuals who play in top teams abroad but we have more of a team, a bunch of hard-working young boys and we are looking forward to it.

We have the quality in our team, we have the players to do the business and we have the energy to do well.

"We are playing our own unique footbal, we have a lot of tactically and technically gifted players that can do damage to any team, but we just have to have the belief, we have to stick to our plan. I have seen since my arrival here in camp that the coach has a plan and that rubs off on the players.

"If we stick to that plan I think we can beat anyone. I just hope the fans can rally behind the team and give us that oomph to perform because if our confidence is high, we can make things happen."

The South African players and officials are expected to arrive in Nigeria on Wednesday ahead of Saturday'sAFCON qualifier.

