Bagbin backs Rawlings; calls for integrity in NDC
Citifmonline
Bagbin backs Rawlings; calls for integrity in NDC
The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has backed the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings, for the party to be guided by the principles of integrity and accountability. He said the party's current …
