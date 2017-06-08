Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bagbin backs Rawlings; calls for integrity in NDC – Citifmonline

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citifmonline

Bagbin backs Rawlings; calls for integrity in NDC
Citifmonline
The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has backed the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings, for the party to be guided by the principles of integrity and accountability. He said the party's current …
NPP takes care of media better than NDC even in opposition – BagbinMyjoyonline.com
Rawlings Started NHIS – BagbinPeace FM Online
Health Service : NHIS is brainchild of NDC – Alban BagbinPulse.com.gh

all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.