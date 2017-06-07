Bald men now targets for ritual murder – Police warns

Police in Mozambique on Wednesday issued a warning to bald men, saying they are currently targets of witch doctors. According to the police, the witch doctors believed bald heads contain gold. The country’s police Spokesperson, Inacio Dina told newsmen, “The warning came after the suspected killings of no fewer than three bald men since March […]

Bald men now targets for ritual murder – Police warns

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

