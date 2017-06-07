Pages Navigation Menu

Bald men now targets for ritual murder – Police warns

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

Police in Mozambique on Wednesday issued a warning to bald men, saying they are currently targets of witch doctors. According to the police, the witch doctors believed bald heads contain gold. The country’s police Spokesperson, Inacio Dina told newsmen, “The warning came after the suspected killings of no fewer than three bald men since March […]

