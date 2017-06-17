Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bancor Raises $153 Million, Creates a New Record in ICO History

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) have become the most preferred way for startups and businesses, especially the ones in cryptocurrency industry to raise the necessary funds for product development and marketing. Unlike angel and VC funding, ICOs are open to the public, allowing them to contribute as much as they wish. The community will also act … Continue reading Bancor Raises $153 Million, Creates a New Record in ICO History

The post Bancor Raises $153 Million, Creates a New Record in ICO History appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.