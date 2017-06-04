Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Half-tonne of gold seized from top jeweller in Bangladesh – The Indian Express

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Indian Express

Half-tonne of gold seized from top jeweller in Bangladesh
The Indian Express
The local jewellers' association wants the government to allow the bulk import of bullion at a reasonable tax rate. The association denies wrongdoing and describes raids at jewellers and other businesses as "conspiracies" to destroy the industry, which
CIID seizes 495kg gold of Apan JewellersThe Daily Star
CIID seizes more gold, diamond of Apan JewelersProthom Alo (English)
Apan Jewellers' gold, diamond to be deposited to BB on SundayDhaka Tribune
Business News 24 BD
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.