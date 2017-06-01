Banishing under-eye bags and wrinkles

Bags under the eyes form as muscles within the eyelids lose tone. Aging may also be one of the reasons bags form, as skin loses some of its elasticity. In addition, the fragile skin surrounding your eye is one-third thinner than on other parts of your body. It has fewer oil glands and they are less active, so the skin gets drier. And as a result, is one of the first places to show signs of aging. The skin surrounding the eye contains much less collagen and elastin, supportive tissues in the skin, so sags and bags are more likely to form. The condition can be accelerated by poor or harsh facial skin care products, lack of proper sleep, stress, sun exposure, dehydration and long time spent looking at a television or VDU.

Bags under eyes can be very frustrating. They can make you look unduly tired, ill, sad and of course older than you really are. To prevent bags and wrinkling of the delicate skin round the eyes, the following natural remedies along with changes in life style, sleep and exercise may help:

Use almond oil to remove eye make-up and wipe it from the nose to the ears.

Coconut oil: The fat in coconut oil will help the skin get nourished and this will also help in preventing and reversing wrinkle lines. Apply a thin film of virgin coconut oil and gently massage into the skin under your eyes.

Coconut oil is also effective for removing eye makeup. Just put a little on a cotton swab and wipe.

Prime rose: This is one the herbs reputed to help prevent wrinkles. It can be added to cold creams or applied as infusions. You can purchase the capsule form and simply pierce to apply the oil with a light tapping motion, rather than a rubbing motion.

Castor oil: Daily moisturising with this rich oil can keep the skin under the eyes soft and supple and also prevent wrinkles from appearing. Simply, dip your index finger and apply under the eyes. But remember, only a thin film and avoid it entering your eyes.

Aloe vera: The antioxidants and Vitamin E present in aloe vera are very effective in reducing bag under the eyes and also keep wrinkles and fine lines at bay.

Applying aloe vera gel on the area under your eyes will improve blood circulation and flush out the fluids around the eyes, thus reducing bags. When applying the gel, you must be careful that it does not get into your eyes.

Cucumber: The enzymes and the astringent properties in cucumbers help reduce inflammation as well as tighten the skin leading to flatter eye bags. Place a slice of chilled cucumber over each eye and rest on your back for 15 minutes, ideally with your legs elevated.

Antioxidants: Your eyes need antioxidants, including vitamins A, C and E, which have been proven to help keep eyes healthy as well as counter the effects of environmental pollution. Eating plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables will greatly benefit your eyes. Carrots, watermelon, citrus fruits, beet roots, tomatoes, nuts, avocados and cold-pressed vegetables oils, such as olive oil are good sources.

Also be kind to your eyes. Ways to be kind to your eyes:

Stay hydrated: Drinking an adequate amount of water will help keep the skin around the eyes firm, tight, sparkling and of course fresh. Try to drink the recommended 8 glasses of water a day. In addition, drinking water helps your body eliminate toxic waste stored in your tissues that may be causing your under eye wrinkles and the loose skin around eyes. Nourish your skin around eyes from the inside out to keep it at its healthiest and improve elasticity!

Limit time spent looking at a television or VDU: If you have to use a computer, take regular screen breaks. Many youngsters are aging so fast as a result of screen abuse-some sleep on their handsets!

Wear good quality sunglasses: Buy ones that have been certified to block out all ultraviolet rays. Note that poor quality sunglasses do more harm than good as they encourage the pulpits to dilate, allowing UV rays to penetrate.

Get adequate sleep: Try to get at least eight hours of sleep every night to banish those unsightly under eye bags and also to tighten loose skin around the eyes.

Get active: The reason your under-eye bags are at their worst in the morning is because fluid has built up overnight and gradually drains away during the day. Speeding up this process is simple: do some exercise. Anything will help-walking, jogging or aerobics. Some experts claim the most effective found is rebounding-bouncing up and down on a mini-trampoline.

Each morning, close your eyelids as tightly as you can and open them wide. Do this about 20 times, your eyes will appear bigger and brighter since squeezing acts a muscular pump to reduce the swelling.

Have regular eye tests: Check out symptoms, such as increased dryness.

Be gentle: Avoid any rough stretching, dragging or tugging of the delicate skin around the eyes. Applying lash glues, which have been rated amongst the most toxic of all beauty products on the market today for its high concentration of chemicals such as formaldehyde, may lead to prematurely aging the eye area. It may also make your lashes dry, brittle and potentially sparse.

Choose carefully: Pick cosmetics that are specially formulated not to trigger irritation: look for the words ‘hypoallergenic,’ ‘fragrance-free’ and/or ‘ophthalmologically’ tested on the label.

Remember that the skin around the eye is very delicate and sensitive, so careful attention should be paid to your habits and routine to prevent sagging and wrinkling.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

