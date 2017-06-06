Bank allegedly issues fake foreign currency to medical doctor. Read full story

A new generation bank has been sued to court by a medical doctor over an alleged issuance of fake currency which was discovered when he attempted to spend the money in Germany. In a charge sheet number I/134/2017 filed before Justice R. B, Akintola of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, Dr Olutunde …

The post Bank allegedly issues fake foreign currency to medical doctor. Read full story appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

