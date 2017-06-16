Pages Navigation Menu

Economy will record positive growth by third quarter of 2017 – Bankers’ committee – Daily Trust

Economy will record positive growth by third quarter of 2017 – Bankers' committee
The Director of Banking Supervision, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Ahmed Abdullahi on Thursday said that the economy would record tremendous improvement by the third quarter of the year. Abdullahi said while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the …
Bankers Committee mobilises N26b for agric, enterprise equity fundingGuardian (blog)
Bankers' Committee: FX Window attracts $2.2bThe Nation Newspaper
CBN Dollar Sales on I&E Forex Window Falls Below 30%THISDAY Newspapers

