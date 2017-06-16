Bankers’ Committee: FX Window attracts $2.2b – The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria Today
Bankers' Committee: FX Window attracts $2.2b
The Nation Newspaper
Dollar inflows into the economy through the newly introduced Investor and Exporter (I&E) Forex Window have hit $2.2 billion, the Bankers' Committee said yesterday. The I&E FX window was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on April 24 to …
Banks earmark N26bn for investment in agric, SMEs
