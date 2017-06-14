Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

S.Africa’s rand clings on to gains despite downgrade fallout – Reuters

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


CNBCAfrica.com

S.Africa's rand clings on to gains despite downgrade fallout
Reuters
JOHANNESBURG, June 14 South Africa's rand edged firmer on Wednesday, clinging on to recent gains despite continued fallout triggered by a Moody's ratings downgrade last week and an anticipated interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. * At 0640 …
Moody's downgrades South Africa's power utility EskomReuters Africa
Moody's downgrades EskomBusiness Day (registration)
Moody's downgrades Eskom's ratings with negative outlookeNCA
Citizen –BusinessTech –Naija247news –Times LIVE
all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.