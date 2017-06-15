Banks Need to be Customer Centric, Says Wema ED

By Nume Ekeghe

Customers should form the core of all banking products and services, the Executive Director of Retail & North Directorate of Wema Bank Plc, Moruf Oseni has said.

Oseni said this recently during Digital Pay Expo 2017, a Fintech industry-focused event held in Lagos.

He said: “Banks must become customer-centric. This is why Wema Bank created ALAT. We asked customers what they wanted and came back to design a bank that will address their needs.”

Oseni, who represented Wema Bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Segun Oloketuyi, noted that technology was changing the way things are done in several industries, including banking.

“The disruption in the banking industry is real. There are two ways to react to it. Its either we sit down and wait to be protected by the regulators or work with the ecosystem to build the future of banking,” Oseni added.

Wema Bank launched ALAT on May 2nd as the bank celebrated its 72 years of existence, shocking the Nigerian banking industry with an innovation unexpected of an old bank. ALAT is Nigeria’s first fully digital bank which empowers Nigerians to run a bank account online without necessarily having to visit a bank.

With ALAT, account opening/sign-up can be done in 5 minutes from a mobile phone or personal computer.

