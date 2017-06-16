Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barack Obama Inducts Jay Z as First Hip-Hop Artist in Songwriters Hall of Fame | Ed Sheeran, Usher, Babyface & More

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Joining the likes of Bob Marley, Jesse Stone, Leon Russell, Tom Jones, Marvin Gaye, Elton John and others in the Songwriters Hall of Fame is rapper Jay Z as he officially becomes the first hip-hop artist inducted! The 46-year-old entertainer skipped the event as he awaits the arrival of the birth of his twins, but […]

The post Barack Obama Inducts Jay Z as First Hip-Hop Artist in Songwriters Hall of Fame | Ed Sheeran, Usher, Babyface & More appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.