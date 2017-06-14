Barcelona : Club unveil Eric Abidal as ambassador – Pulse Nigeria
|
The Independent
|
Barcelona : Club unveil Eric Abidal as ambassador
Pulse Nigeria
Former France and Barcelona defender Eric Abidal, who returned to top-flight football despite a liver transplant, was on Wednesday named as an ambassador for the Catalan club. Published: 21:11 , Refreshed: 21:15; Pulse News Agency International By AFP.
Barcelona transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Camp Nou
Barcelona appoint double Champions League winning former player Eric Abidal as club ambassador
Eric Abidal joins Ronaldinho and Rivaldo in full-time ambassadorial role at Barcelona
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!