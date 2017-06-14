Barcelona : Club unveil Eric Abidal as ambassador – Pulse Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Barcelona : Club unveil Eric Abidal as ambassador

Barcelona : Club unveil Eric Abidal as ambassador
Former France and Barcelona defender Eric Abidal, who returned to top-flight football despite a liver transplant, was on Wednesday named as an ambassador for the Catalan club. Published: 21:11 , Refreshed: 21:15; Pulse News Agency International By AFP.
