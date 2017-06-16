Barcelona nearly sold Lionel Messi to Inter Milan in 2006 after they agreed to meet his £130million release clause – The Sun
Barcelona nearly sold Lionel Messi to Inter Milan in 2006 after they agreed to meet his £130million release clause
The Sun
The Serie A giants agreed to activate the Argentine's £130million release clause but the Catalan giants managed to cling on to their talisman by increasing it by an extra £80m. Inter Milan came extremely close to landing Lionel Messi in 2006. Getty …
