Baryamureeba back to vie for Makerere University top job

Three candidates in the race to become Vice Chancellor of Makerere University will today present their vision for the university, interact with stakeholders and respond to questions from the public.

According to a statement from Ovonji-Odida, who is leading the search committee at Makerere University, the public interation will be held today 9am at the Main Hall, Main Administration Building, Makerere University.

Top on the list is Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba, a former presidential candidate, who served as Makerere vice chancellor for two years from 2009 before starting his own university – the Uganda Technological and Management University. Baryamureeba came to prominence as the dean of the faculty of Computing and Informatics Technology.

The other candidates are Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, the university’s deputy vice chancellor for Finance and Administration. Previously, he was principal of the college of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (Cedat).

The third candidate is Prof Kirumira, the principal of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The vice chancellor is the chief coordinator of all administrative, academic and public relations affairs of the university. He is also the direct link between the university and the Government, the public and the academic institutions within and outside Uganda.

The vice vhancellor is elected by the council on the recommendation of Senate and, once elected, sits as an ex officio member of the board and of all its standing committees except the Audit Committee.

The current Vice Chancellor of Makerere University Professor John Ddumba-Ssentamu started his term in September, 2012. He is a Professor of Economics and former Dean, Faculty of Economics and Management, which later merged with the Institute of Statistics and Applied Economics to form the College of Business and Management Sciences (CoBAMS), where he also served as the first Acting Principal.

The @MakerereU Vice Chancellor presentation by contestants has been set for Thursday&will be open to the public. #NBSLiveAt9 #NBSUpdates — Mable Twegumye Zake (@MableTwegumye) June 14, 2017

