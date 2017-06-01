Basic Education: FG to introduce use of indigenous languages in sciences

Federal government has disclosed its resolve to implement use of indigenous language policy to teach Mathematics and Sciences subjects in the Primary and secondary schools. The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu made this disclosure in his office in Abuja when he received delegate from the Ministry of Education for Ministerial committee yesterday. […]

