Bathabile to pay or not to pay for Sassa – CPS saga – ConCourt to rule – News24
|
News24
|
Bathabile to pay or not to pay for Sassa – CPS saga – ConCourt to rule
News24
Johannesburg – Should Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini be held personally liable for the legal costs incurred in the social grants matter at the Constitutional Court in March? This is the question the Constitutional Court is expected to …
ConCourt to rule if Bathabile must pay for Sassa-CPS case
D-Day for Bathabile Dlamini
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!