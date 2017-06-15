Pages Navigation Menu

Bathabile to pay or not to pay for Sassa – CPS saga – ConCourt to rule – News24

Bathabile to pay or not to pay for Sassa – CPS saga – ConCourt to rule
Johannesburg – Should Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini be held personally liable for the legal costs incurred in the social grants matter at the Constitutional Court in March? This is the question the Constitutional Court is expected to
ConCourt to rule if Bathabile must pay for Sassa-CPS caseMail & Guardian
D-Day for Bathabile DlaminiTimes LIVE

