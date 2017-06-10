Pages Navigation Menu

“Batman” actor, Adam West dies at 88

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Entertainment

Hollywood actor, Adam West, best known for playing Batman in the 1960s TV series, has died at the age of 88. He died in Los Angeles on Friday night following a short battle with leukemia. His family later paid tribute to him in a statement, saying, “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, […]

