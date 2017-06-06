Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in World


The Japan Times

200000 civilians may be trapped in Raqqa as US-backed force attacks Islamic State's capital
The Japan Times
BEIRUT – A U.S.-backed Syrian force said Tuesday it has begun an offensive to capture the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group, after months of clearing operations. An American commander said the battle will be long
Battle to liberate Raqqa from Isis 'will be over quicker than Mosul'The Independent
US-backed force launches assault on Islamic State's 'capital' in SyriaReuters
The US Finally Is Moving To Retake ISIS's Capital — If It Even Is Still The Capital, That IsBuzzFeed News
Washington Post –CNN –WTOP –USA TODAY
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

