200000 civilians may be trapped in Raqqa as US-backed force attacks Islamic State’s capital – The Japan Times

BEIRUT – A U.S.-backed Syrian force said Tuesday it has begun an offensive to capture the northern city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State group, after months of clearing operations. An American commander said the battle will be long …
