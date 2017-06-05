Battle of Uyo: Musa, Abdullahi defy Rohr, insist on Ramadan fast

Eagles stars, Ahmed Musa and Shehu Abdullahi have insisted on observing the Muslim Ramadan fast for the upcoming AFCON qualifier against South Africa despite pleas by coach Gernot Rohr they should at least defer it.

Alhassan Ibrahim ‘Muazzam’ and fresh call-up Moroof Youssef of Zamalek are the other players on the 23-man squad who will insist on the Ramadan fast.

A team official specially informed that Musa and Shehu fasted during the friendly against Togo in Paris and an unhappy Rohr hauled them off after the first half.

Interestingly, Musa still scored twice within the first 17 minutes to give the Eagles a healthy lead.

Both players are expected to start against South Africa on June 10 in Uyo, but they may well have limited game time because Rohr does not expect them to give their best as a result of the fast.

The post Battle of Uyo: Musa, Abdullahi defy Rohr, insist on Ramadan fast appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

