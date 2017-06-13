Bauchi governor embarks on ‘medical trip’ to Saudi Arabia

Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State is to travel to Saudi Arabia to check his health, Secretary to the State Government, Malam Bello Ilelah said on Tuesday.

In a terse statement issued to all media organisations in Bauchi, copy of which mas made available to the Newsmen, Ilelah said the governor would be away for 17 days, during which his deputy, Malam Nuhu Gidado, would act as the state’s Chief Executive.

“His Excellency, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar Esq, Governor of Bauchi, will undertake a medical trip to Saudi Arabia, from Tuesday, 13th June, 2017, to Friday, 30th June, 2017.

During his absence, His Excellency, Nuhu Gidado , Deputy Governor , will act as the Governor,” said Ilelah.

The post Bauchi governor embarks on ‘medical trip’ to Saudi Arabia appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

