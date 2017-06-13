Bauchi police boss assures Igbo community of adequate security

In order to ensure Public safety among all citizens in Bauchi State,the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, CP Garba Baba Umar has today 13/6/2017 met with the Leadership of Igbo Community in the State.

Speaking at the occasion, the Eze Ndigbo of Bauchi State, His Highness Eze J. Umezika commended the CP for the warm reception he accorded them and the selfless service he is exhibiting in ensuring peace and stability in the State.

He further stressed that Igbo Community in Bauchi State are law abiding citizens and will not indulge in any act that would undermine the Unity and peaceful coexistence of this great Nation.

He assured the CP of their willingness to partner with the Police in order to ensure that law and order are maintained.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police CP Garba Baba Umar thanked the Igbo Community and assured them that the Command under his watch is fully committed toward providing a safe and secured environment for all the citizens in the State irrespective of tribe of religious affiliation.

The CP also enjoined them to feel free and report any matter capable of truncating the peace in the State to enable the Command respond promptly.

