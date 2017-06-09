Bauchi spends N71.8m on Ramadan feeding

By Suzan Edeh

Bauchi State government has expended N71,800,000 for Ramadan feeding programmes from 2015 to 2017, the state’s Commi-ssioner for Religious Affairs and Community Relations, Baba Madugu, said yesterday while listing his ministry’s achievements during a briefing in Bauchi.

He said in 2015, the state government approved N23 million for the Ramadan feeding and more than 200 mosques benefited, while in 2016, N23,800,000 million was approved and 255 mosques benefited.

The Commissioner said this year, N25 million was approved for the Ramadan feeding with 255 mosques benefiting from the programme.

He listed some of the ministry’s challenges to include inadequate release of funds, inadequate staff, absence of enabling law on citing of worship places, grave yards and cemeteries, inadequate number of official vehicles and shortage of furniture and other office equipment.

