Bauchi State to Tax Churches and Mosques

Bauchi State Government has made a decision to start registering and taxing all religious organisations, Punch reports. The Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Community Relations, Baba Madugu, said data of all churches and mosques is being gathered. He made this known while speaking on the achievements of the ministry since 2015. He mentioned that the Bauchi State […]

