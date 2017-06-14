Bawumia backs call for study of civic education in schools – Citifmonline
|
Citifmonline
|
Bawumia backs call for study of civic education in schools
Citifmonline
The Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has supported calls for the study of civic education to be reintroduced into the school curriculum. Speaking at a National Dialogue on restoring Ghanaian Identity, he said Ghanaians had lost their identifiable …
NCCE budget doubles in 2017 budgetary allocation
Close witch camps to ensure freedom for women – Prof. Aidoo
Promote Ghanaian Values – Bawumia Charges NCCE
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!