Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bawumia backs call for study of civic education in schools – Citifmonline

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citifmonline

Bawumia backs call for study of civic education in schools
Citifmonline
The Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has supported calls for the study of civic education to be reintroduced into the school curriculum. Speaking at a National Dialogue on restoring Ghanaian Identity, he said Ghanaians had lost their identifiable
NCCE budget doubles in 2017 budgetary allocationNews Ghana
Close witch camps to ensure freedom for women – Prof. AidooGhana News Agency
Promote Ghanaian Values – Bawumia Charges NCCEPeace FM Online
Primenewsghana
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.