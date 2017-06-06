Bayelsa Gov. tasks parents on upbringing of children

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has called on parents to take advantage of the state government educational policies to provide sound and quality formal education to their children. Dickson made the call on Tuesday in Yenagoa, while inaugurating an eight-member State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

