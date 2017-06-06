Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayelsa Gov. tasks parents on upbringing of children

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has called on parents to take advantage of the state government educational policies to provide sound and quality formal education to their children. Dickson made the call on Tuesday in Yenagoa, while inaugurating an eight-member State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.