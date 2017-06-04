Pages Navigation Menu

Bayelsa governor restricts the activities of Herdsmen in the state

Posted on Jun 4, 2017

In Bayelsa State, Governor Seriake Dickson told SUNDAY PUNCH that his administration had restricted the activities of herdsmen in the state to the Bayelsa Palm area in Yenagoa, the state capital. Dickson said the decision was to prevent the invasion of farmlands and check any security breaches. The governor said the restriction order became imperative in view …

