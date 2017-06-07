Bayelsa Govt opens dialysis centre in Yenagoa – Vanguard
|
|
The Bayelsa Government has established a dialysis centre in the state to bring relief to people with kidney and other related health challenges. Gov. Seriake Dickson said the facility was part of his revolution in the health sector. Dickson made the …
