Bayelsa seek oil license, partners NNPC on power plant, fertilizer – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Bayelsa seek oil license, partners NNPC on power plant, fertilizer
Daily Trust
The Bayelsa State governor Henry Seriake Dickson on Thursday said his state would seek an Oil Prospecting License (OPL) when the next bid round for oil block licensing takes places. Dickson told the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National …
NNPC, Bayelsa to collaborate on power plant, brass fertilizer, others
NNPC, Bayelsa to build power plant
[ June 1, 2017 ] Dickson inaugurates medical lab at state varsity Latest News
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!