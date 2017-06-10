Bayelsa Waterways Unsafe, Says Maritime Workers

By Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), yesterday declared as unsafe for business activity and commercial transport the waterways and creeks of Bayelsa State, saying the maritime business in the state is infested by incessant sea pirate attacks on workers and passengers.

According to the Union, though the recent moves by the Inspector General of Police to boost maritime police is encouraging and will improve business activities along the waterways in the State, the activities of sea pirates have made the Bayelsa maritime industry unsafe.

The chairman of the MWUN in Bayelsa State, Comrade Lyyod Sese, who made this known while speaking during an interactive session with the members of the Nigerian Police Force led by Chinedu Iwuozo, Force Marine Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, lamented the challenge of insecurity on the state’s waterways on daily basis.

Sese said “the rivers and creeks of the state have become very unsafe for any meaningful business activity in the marine sector to thrive because of incessant attacks from sea-pirates on members of the union and innocent travelers”.

Sese however stated that MWHUN members were hopeful that the Marine

Force Officer’s visit would pave the way for total policing of Bayelsa’s waterways and save the travelling public from sea pirates’ attacks.

Earlier in his speech, Mr. Chinedu Iwuozo, Force Marine Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja, reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Police Force to ensure adequate security of life and property in the maritime environment of the Niger Delta region. Iwuozo, who was on a tour of marine police formations in the state, told the maritime stakeholders that the Inspector-General of Police, Idris Ibrahim, was eager to reposition the marine section of the Force to achieve more efficiency.

