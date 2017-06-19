Bayern Munich Brand Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Link As ‘Fake News’

Bayern Munich insist there is no basis to the speculation linking them with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a post labelled the ‘hoax of the day’ on the club’s website, Bayern said they were not looking to sign the Real Madrid forward.

“We are accustomed to speculating intensively on possible ins and outs during the transfer period,” Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said.

“As a rule, we do not comment on these rumours. But, in the case of Ronaldo, we want to clarify once and for all that this rumour has no basis and must be referred to the realm of the fable.”

Considering Cristiano Ronaldo scored five goals against Bayern Munich in two Champions League games this season, it is a surprise that the German champions aren’t keen on the Portuguese superstar.

Over the past few days, ever since Ronaldo has made it clear he wants to leave Real Madrid, Bayern Munich have been one of the teams linked.

This has caused great furore in Germany, with Bild and many other publications getting excited that Ronaldo was on his way to Munich.

The post Bayern Munich Brand Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Link As ‘Fake News’ appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

