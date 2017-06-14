Corentin Tolisso becomes Bundesliga’s most expensive player ever after Bayern Munich move – Daily Post Nigeria
Corentin Tolisso becomes Bundesliga's most expensive player ever after Bayern Munich move
Corentin Tolisso has moved to Bayern Munich from Lyon, for a record fee that could reach 47.5 million euros ($53.5 million). The France midfielder has signed a five-year deal with Bayern, bringing an end to his 10-year association with the Ligue 1 side.
