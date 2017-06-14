Bayero University SCE Part-Time Admission List 2016/2017 Released.

The School of Continuing Education (SCE) part-time degree programmes applicants of the Bayero University Kano are hereby informed that the 2016/2017 admission list for Part-Time applicants is now available. The admission list has been uploaded online and can be downloaded in PDF. Click Here To Download Congrats To All Admitted Students . To see related …

The post Bayero University SCE Part-Time Admission List 2016/2017 Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

