Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija Bally and Patoranking are working on a project (See what…)

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija housemate, Bally is kicking back into his musical career with a banging collabo with Nigerian raggae dancehall star, Patoranking. Bally who got an unexpected eviction from the house has so far been hush hush about his plans after the popular reality show came to a close. However he has deemed it fit …

The post #BBNaija Bally and Patoranking are working on a project (See what…) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.